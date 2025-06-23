Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Galgotias University Graduate Secures ₹20 LPA Placement At ACKO General Insurance


(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) For Chandni Gupta, a 2025 graduate of B.Tech Computer Science and Engineering at Galgotias University, the journey from her hometown of Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, to earning a coveted SDE role at ACKO General Insurance with a package of ₹20.12 LPA was shaped by more than just classroom learning. It was a result of sustained curiosity, focused preparation, and the opportunities she embraced through a dynamic academic environment that encouraged innovation and grit. Her story reflects how structured support and real-world exposure can turn ambition into achievement.

When curiosity meets code

What began as a fascination with the logic behind apps and websites turned into a clear career direction when Chandni entered Galgotias. Choosing Computer Science was more than a subject, it was a commitment to learning how technology shapes the world. Over four years, she not only built her technical foundation but also discovered the importance of collaboration, perseverance, and continuous learning.

Building skills that go beyond the classroom

A holistic academic framework gave Chandni access to much more than textbooks. Through a strong focus on Data Structures and Algorithms (DSA), coding bootcamps, and project-based learning, she developed the kind of problem-solving mindset essential for high-stakes interviews.

Hackathons and practical projects pushed her to think critically under pressure. These weren't just academic exercises, they mirrored real challenges, equipping her with the ability to deliver working solutions on tight deadlines. "The hands-on learning really helped me understand what it takes to work on real systems, not just theoretical problems," she shared.

Preparation that begins early, and never stops

What set Chandni apart was how early, and how seriously, career preparation began. The structured approach to placements at the university included mock interviews, resume reviews, and coding sessions that were embedded throughout the academic journey. These touchpoints helped Chandni gain confidence not just in her technical knowledge, but also in how to present it.

Faculty support made the difference along the way. Whether explaining a concept after class or giving detailed feedback on project work, professors provided the kind of mentorship that stays with a student long after graduation.

A Launchpad for Future Tech Leaders

Chandni's success at ACKO isn't a one-of, it's a reflection of the environment she was part of. At Galgotias University, she found more than just a degree; she found an ecosystem that encouraged her to explore, experiment, and excel.

Her journey is a testament to what happens when academic depth meets practical exposure, and when student ambition is matched by institutional support. From the lecture hall to the interview room, every step prepared her to take this next leap and the story is just beginning.

