Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Launches Missile Attack On US Air Base In Qatar - Tasnim


2025-06-23 03:05:30
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, June 23 (KUNA) -- The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Monday it has launched a missile attack on the US Al-Udeid air base in Qatar, reported Iran's Tasnim News agency.
The number of missiles launched by the IRGC is the same number of bombs used by the US in its recent attack on Iran's nuclear facilities, the agency said, citing a statement of the country's Supreme National Security Council.
The Qatari Ministry of Defense said that its defense systems had intercepted Iranian missiles on the US Al-Udeid air base. (end)
