403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran Launches Missile Attack On US Air Base In Qatar - Tasnim
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, June 23 (KUNA) -- The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Monday it has launched a missile attack on the US Al-Udeid air base in Qatar, reported Iran's Tasnim News agency.
The number of missiles launched by the IRGC is the same number of bombs used by the US in its recent attack on Iran's nuclear facilities, the agency said, citing a statement of the country's Supreme National Security Council.
The Qatari Ministry of Defense said that its defense systems had intercepted Iranian missiles on the US Al-Udeid air base. (end)
maa
The number of missiles launched by the IRGC is the same number of bombs used by the US in its recent attack on Iran's nuclear facilities, the agency said, citing a statement of the country's Supreme National Security Council.
The Qatari Ministry of Defense said that its defense systems had intercepted Iranian missiles on the US Al-Udeid air base. (end)
maa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- Founders Of Layerzero, SEI, Selini Capital, And Plume Back Hyper-Personalized AI Crypto Discovery Engine
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- FBS Analysts Link Fed Signals To A Potential Crypto Comeback
CommentsNo comment