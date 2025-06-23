Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bahrain Suspends Air Navigation Temporarily Over Regional Escalation


2025-06-23 03:05:29
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, June 23 (KUNA) -- The Civil Aviation Affairs of Bahrain's Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications announced Monday the temporary suspension of air navigation as a precautionary measure amid recent regional developments.
Bahraini relevant authorities are closely monitoring the situation around the clock in coordination with international partners, the aviation body was quoted by the kingdom's official news agency as saying.
It underlined the importance of adhering to official directives to ensure safety.
Explosion's were reportedly heard in Bahrain earlier in the day. (end)
