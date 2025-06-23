403
Kuwait Closes Airspace Temporarily
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 23 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced on Monday the temporary closure of the country's airspace, as a precautionary measure to ensure its security and safety, in light of similar precautionary steps taken by several neighbouring countries.
In a statement, the DGCA said: "The relevant authorities affirm that this decision is part of efforts to maintain the highest levels of safety and security amid recent regional developments."
It added that it is completely coordinating with the competent authorities locally and internationally to monitor developments and take all necessary measures, the statement said.
The statement urged all travellers and airlines to closely follow official updates and to cooperate with the relevant authorities in implementing this decision. (end)
