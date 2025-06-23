403
GCC Chief Strongly Condemns Iran Missile Attack On Qatar
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, June 23 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassem Al-Budaiwi on Monday condemned in the strongest terms the missile attack launched by Iran on Qatar earlier in the day.
In a press statement, Al-Budaiwi said this aggression is a blatant violation of Qatar's sovereignty and directly underlines the security of the GCC member states, reiterating that the pan-GCC security is interlinked and the GCC stands side by side with Qatar versus any threat to its security and territorial integrity.
The GCC chief noted that while the GCC countries condemned the Israeli occupation attacks on Iran and tried hard to ensure a ceasefire, Tehran, all of a sudden, launched this missile attack on the State of Qatar.
He called on the international community and the UN Security Council to live up to their due responsibilities by condemning this aggressive act and taking effective steps to stop such irresponsible Iranian behavior, restore stability, prevent further regional escalation and return to dialogue and diplomacy.
Earlier in the day, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had launched a missile attack on the US Al-Udeid air base in Qatar, reported Iran's Tasnim News agency. (end)
