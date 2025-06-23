Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Strongly Condemns Attack On Al-Udeid Air Base In Qatar

2025-06-23 03:05:28
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 23 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday strongly condemned and denounced the attacks by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Al-Udeid air base in Qatar in a blatant breach of Qatar's sovereignty, airspace, international law and UN Charter.
In a press release, the ministry termed the attacks as a serious escalation that underlines regional peace, security and stability.
It underlined that the State of Kuwait stands side by side with Qatar's leadership, government and people and backs all measures it is taking to safeguard its sovereignty, security and stability, including its right of direct response in a way that aligns with this blatant aggression.
It added that the State of Kuwait is ready to harness all its potential and capabilities to support Qatar, while reiterating that Qatar's security and stability is an integral part of Kuwait's security and stability.
Commending the Qatari defense systems' interception of this missile attack, the ministry restated Kuwait's call for halting regional military operations and conflict spillover due to the Israeli occupation attacks.
It also underlined the necessity of unifying efforts and promoting regional and international coordination to settle mattes by diplomatic means. (end)
