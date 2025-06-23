Refrain From Coming To The Airport, Check Flight Status: HIA

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Hamad International Airport (HIA) advised travelers and visitors to refrain from coming to the airport until they have checked the latest flight status.

Due to the temporary airspace closure over Qatar, HIA's inbound and outbound scheduled flights are severely impacted.

"We urge our travellers and visitors to refrain from coming to the airport before checking the status of their flights."

Further updates will be provided as new information becomes available.

Qatar's air defence systems successfully intercepted missile attack that targeted Al-Udeid Air Base: Ministry of Defence

Read Also