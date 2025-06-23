Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Refrain From Coming To The Airport, Check Flight Status: HIA

Refrain From Coming To The Airport, Check Flight Status: HIA


2025-06-23 03:02:30
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Hamad International Airport (HIA) advised travelers and visitors to refrain from coming to the airport until they have checked the latest flight status.

Due to the temporary airspace closure over Qatar, HIA's inbound and outbound scheduled flights are severely impacted.

"We urge our travellers and visitors to refrain from coming to the airport before checking the status of their flights."

Further updates will be provided as new information becomes available.

Read Also
  • Qatar's air defence systems successfully intercepted missile attack that targeted Al-Udeid Air Base: Ministry of Defence

MENAFN23062025000063011010ID1109712124

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search