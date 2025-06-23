Digital Global Systems Inc. Acquired By Casa Del Fuego Family Office And Trust In $5 Billion Strategic Stock Purchase To Accelerate Global Spectrum Innovation

TYSONS, Va., June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Global Systems Inc. (DGS), the world leader in patented spectrum optimization technologies and AI-driven spectrum management, today announced that it has been acquired by Casa del Fuego Family Office and Trust in a transaction valued at $5 billion USD . Through a 100% stock purchase, DGS will now operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Casa del Fuego, a move designed to supercharge monetization of DGS's intellectual property portfolio and accelerate the deployment of next-generation wireless capabilities across government, commercial, and civilian networks.

Positioning DGS as the Strategic Core of the Wireless Future

DGS is widely recognized for its pioneering role in applying artificial intelligence and machine learning to real-time RF data, with a focus on dynamic spectrum management, RAN optimization, and private wireless infrastructure. The company holds the largest and most advanced patent portfolio globally for AI-based spectrum management, forming the foundation of its leadership in enabling ultra-reliable low-latency (URLL) services, 5G and 6G readiness, and advanced interference mitigation.

DGS's real-time RF analytics capabilities also support early detection of anomalous signals-including drone activity and unauthorized transmissions-making its technology vital for critical asset protection, robotic control in congested environments, and secure satellite D2D communications.

As part of its forward roadmap, DGS is actively developing chipset-integrated spectrum analytics, embedding its patented capabilities directly into silicon to enable on-device RF awareness and real-time interference detection across diverse environments-from enterprise campuses and stadiums to tactical defense networks and smart cities.

Transaction Structure and Strategic Objective

Under the terms of the agreement, Casa del Fuego Family Office and Trust will acquire 100% of Digital Global Systems Inc. through a stock purchase . The $5 billion USD transaction is funded by a combination of a credit facility backed by financial partners and performance-based notes.

DGS will continue to operate independently as a wholly owned subsidiary. Its executive leadership team will remain in place, supported by a long-term incentive structure to align growth objectives, drive innovation, and create sustained value.

"We are honored to welcome Digital Global Systems into our portfolio of transformative investments," said Ollie Patterson, CEO of Casa del Fuego Family Office and Trust. "DGS's unmatched technology and extensive patent portfolio make it a cornerstone of future wireless innovation. Together, we will set the standard for intelligent spectrum management and deliver cutting-edge solutions to both public and private wireless ecosystems."

"This marks a transformative chapter for DGS," stated Fernando Murias, Chairman and CEO of DGS. "Joining Casa del Fuego gives us the strategic backing and global resources to fulfill our mission of redefining wireless networks through intelligent RF Awareness. We remain focused on enabling self-optimizing, autonomous networks powered by our patented AI-driven platform."

About Digital Global Systems (DGS) Incorporated

Digital Global Systems (DGS) is the global leader in AI-powered spectrum optimization. The company's patented technology enables real-time RF Awareness, dynamic spectrum sharing, RAN automation, and interference mitigation for defense, public safety, commercial wireless, and private network applications. With a portfolio of over 500 issued and pending patents, DGS is enabling the next generation of wireless infrastructure-from URLL communications and network slicing to chipset-level RF analytics.

Its platform is also leveraged for advanced signal anomaly detection, drone and UAV monitoring, and protection of high-value infrastructure across land, sea, air, and space domains-including robotic systems and satellite-to-terrestrial communications. Learn more at .

About Casa del Fuego Family Office and Trust

Casa del Fuego is a strategic investment and asset management firm with a focus on transformative technologies and luxury markets. Known for its acquisition of the Oeno Group-the world's largest fine wine and whiskey exchange-Casa del Fuego actively pursues partnerships that blend innovation, intellectual property, and long-term market value.

Media contact:

Pat Rudolph, CMO

[email protected]

SOURCE Digital Global Systems Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED