Deloitte Study Reveals Middle East Youth Are Rewriting The Rules Of Success, Seeking Money, Meaning, And Well-Being

Gen Zs and millennials are focused on growth and learning, but they believe their managers are missing the mark on key areas of their development. Only 6% of Gen Zs say their primary career goal is to reach a senior leadership position. Middle East – June, 2025 – As one of the world's youngest regions in terms of its demographics, the Middle East is at the forefront of a generational shift in workforce values. Young people in the region are prioritizing financial stability, personal purpose, and mental well-being over traditional markers of success such as climbing the corporate ladder, according to the 14th edition of Deloitte Global's Gen Z and Millennial Survey.





The survey findings are particularly relevant for the Middle East, where over 60% of the population is under the age of 30: in Saudi Arabia alone, two-thirds of nationals fall within this age group, while nearly half of the UAE's population is between 15 and 35.[1] Mutasem Dajani, CEO of Deloitte Middle East, commented,“As our region navigates the ongoing economic and social transformation, as well as the disruption caused by emerging technologies, it's imperative for organizations to recognize and adapt to the priorities of our youth. On top of financial stability our youth today are expressing a need for a sense of personal purpose, which is essential for their mental well-being and career satisfaction. At Deloitte, we are committed to supporting young talent by fostering an environment that empowers them to thrive and enjoy meaningful careers.” Deloitte's global study is based on responses from over 23,000 Gen Z and millennial participants across 44 countries. Three-quarters of respondents in these generations believe GenAI will transform their work in the coming year. Gen Zs and millennials are using GenAI more frequently, prioritizing training to boost their skills, and seeing improvements in their work quality. More than half already use GenAI in their day-to-day work, with 29% of Gen Zs and 30% of millennials using it all or most of the time. However, more than 60% of youth worry GenAI will eliminate jobs and are motivated to seek jobs that they perceive as safe from GenAI-driven disruption. Working alongside GenAI, more than eight in 10 Gen Zs and millennials say developing soft skills, like empathy and leadership, is even more important for career advancement than honing technical skills. Yet only 6% of Gen Zs say reaching senior leadership is their top career goal. Instead, they are gravitating toward roles that allow for learning, growth, and balanced living. Notably, these generations are questioning the value of higher education. Around one-quarter expressed concerns about the relevance of the curriculum to the job market, and the practical experience it offers. The pursuit of money, meaning, and well-being When asked about the factors that impact their career decisions, Gen Zs and millennials gave responses that fell into three categories: money, meaning, and well-being. The Deloitte survey underscores that these areas are tightly interconnected as respondents seek to find the right balance. Financial insecurity is on the rise: nearly half of Gen Zs (48%) and millennials (46%) do not feel financially secure, up from 30% of Gen Zs and 32% of millennials in last year's survey. The survey data also reinforces that without financial security, Gen Zs and millennials are less likely to have a positive sense of mental well-being and less likely to feel their work is meaningful. Moreover, purpose influences job satisfaction. Roughly nine in 10 Gen Zs (89%) and millennials (92%) consider a sense of purpose to be important to their job satisfaction and well-being. Among those who report positive mental well-being, 67% of Gen Zs and 72% of millennials feel their job allows them to make a meaningful contribution to society compared to 44% of Gen Zs and 46% of millennials who report poor mental well-being. Rana Salhab, People & Purpose Managing Partner at Deloitte Middle East said:“Gen Zs and millennials are rebalancing priorities at work, amid a dynamic business landscape that is being constantly reshaped by technologies such as AI. What we're seeing in the Middle East is a redefinition of ambition, not a lack of it. Younger people want to build careers that are aligned with their aspirations. It's a powerful call for more human-centered leadership, one that is thoughtful about the impact of technology and supporting the workforce while advancing organizational goals.” About Deloitte Global 2025 Gen Z and Millennial Survey: Deloitte's 2025 Gen Z and Millennial Survey reflects the responses of 14,751 Gen Zs (born between 1995 January and 2006 December*) and 8,731 millennials (born between 1983 January and 1994 December). In total, 23,482 respondents were surveyed from 44 countries across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The survey was conducted using an online, self-complete-style interview between 25 October and 24 December 2024. The report includes quotes from survey respondents, attributed by generation and gender, who answered open-ended questions, as well as from participants in one-on-one, ethnography style, qualitative interviews conducted separately from the online survey between 19 December 2024 and 10 January 2025. *Gen Zs are typically defined as being born between January 1995 and December 2010, but this study does not include respondents younger than 18, so each year the definition of Gen Zs in this survey shifts a year to include all adult Gen Zs