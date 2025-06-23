MSIG USA Appoints Jayson Taylor To Lead Casualty Business

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Since joining MSIG USA in 2024, Taylor has been instrumental in shaping the company's innovation agenda, driving the development of data-driven, market-responsive insurance products. As head of product innovation, he helped modernize MSIG USA's casualty product lines, by incorporating actuarial insights and technology-enabled solutions into the underwriting framework.

In his new role, Taylor will oversee all aspects of MSIG USA's casualty business, including strategy, underwriting, portfolio management, and product development. His responsibilities will span both primary and excess casualty lines, with a focus on profitable growth, technical discipline, and alignment with MSIG USA's broader underwriting and distribution priorities.

"Jayson Taylor brings an exceptional blend of casualty underwriting leadership, actuarial expertise, and commercial acumen to this role," said McKenna. "His understanding of the casualty market and his ability to apply technical rigor to strategic growth make him uniquely qualified to lead one of our core businesses. I'm confident his leadership will further strengthen our specialty position and deliver added value to our clients."

Prior to joining MSIG USA, Taylor was head of excess casualty at Argo Group, where he expanded the portfolio while enhancing profitability and underwriting rigor. Earlier in his career, Taylor spent more than a decade in actuarial leadership roles, including QBE North America and Employers Workers Compensation Insurance, where he led pricing strategy, reserving analysis, and regulatory support across general liability, workers compensation, commercial auto, and excess casualty lines. A Fellow of the Casualty Actuarial Society (FCAS), he has also developed predictive models, machine learning algorithms, and underwriting tools to improve pricing precision and operational efficiency. Taylor holds a bachelor's degree in business administration with a specialization in statistics from the University of Florida.

About MSIG USA

About MSIG USA

MSIG USA is the marketing term used to refer to MSIG Holdings (U.S.A.), Inc. ("MSIGH"), its insurance subsidiaries, and their managers. MSIGH is a subsidiary of MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., one of the world's top P&C carriers with a 350-year heritage, A+, Class 15 ratings, and a global reach that spans 40+ countries and regions.

