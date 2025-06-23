PRIORITIZE PROSTATE SCREENING--IT's THE BEST DEFENSE AGAINST PROSTATE CANCER, SAYS PROCURE

SOMERSET, N.J., June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ProCure Proton Therapy Center reminds area residents about the critical importance to men of prostate-specific antigen (PSA) screenings for prostate cancer. Early detection through this simple blood test is vital for successful-and potentially lifesaving-treatment.

"Evidence is mounting about the hazards of missed screenings," emphasizes Brian Chon, M.D., Medical Director at ProCure Proton Therapy Center. "Studies published by the Journal of the American Medical Association, including one from 2022 and another from this year , link reduced screening rates with increasing late-stage prostate cancer diagnoses and mortality."

Risk increases with age. Black men and members of other minority groups face higher risk or a tendency toward earlier onset.

"A solid general recommendation is that men aged 40 and older, or those with a family history or genetic predisposition, should discuss screening with their physicians," Dr. Chon said. "It only takes a moment to plan for a PSA test."

Insurance coverage varies, but a page about PSA testing on ProCure's website can help patients locate testing centers. Some may offer free or low-cost screenings.

For hesitant patients, understanding the big picture supports peace of mind, especially given the good prognosis for most prostate cancers and the availability of proton therapy at ProCure, a non-surgical treatment that minimizes side effects.

For example, "James," one of many patients who have shared their positive treatment experiences at ProCure , notes that "I trusted ProCure because the staff seemed to know what they were doing and the doctors seemed to be concerned, so I felt very comfortable. I didn't want to go anyplace else."

About ProCure Proton Therapy Center

ProCure Proton Therapy Center in Somerset, NJ, opened in March 2012 as the tri-state region's first proton therapy facility, treating a range of cancers including diseases of the prostate, breast, lung, brain, head and neck, and gastrointestinal system, as well as sarcomas and many pediatric cases. Using the most advanced radiation treatment available, ProCure has treated more than 7,400 patients overall, including 750+ pediatric patients coming from the U.S. and abroad, and enables many cancer patients to choose a non-surgical treatment personalized to their medical needs and lifestyles, often with fewer side effects and less downtime-giving them more freedom to enjoy what matters most in their lives. For more information, visit ProCure .

Media Contact:

Sarah Ferrington, Marketing Manager

Phone: 732-357-2609

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE ProCure Proton Therapy Center

