Starkist® Launches Starkist Summer To Fuel Summer Adventures

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "StarKist Summer is about making the most of the season by staying active, getting outside, and enjoying real food that fits your lifestyle," said Michael Merritt Jr., Head of Marketing at StarKist. "StarKist protein-packed pouches give people a simple way to stay fueled wherever summer takes them. This campaign celebrates real moments, whether it is a hike, a road trip, a day at the pool, or just a busy afternoon, with bold flavor and convenient nutrition that goes wherever you do."

StarKist offers over 25 bold varieties of convenient, ready-to-eat protein options, including its StarKist Tuna, Chicken, and Salmon Creations® pouches. These pouches deliver standout flavor and lean protein all in a no-prep format perfect for busy summer days. From tangy Thai Chili Style and Hot Buffalo to Zesty Lemon Pepper and Bacon Ranch, each fully cooked, ready-to-eat pouch provides 12-17 grams of protein and can be enjoyed straight from the pouch or mixed into quick, summer-friendly recipes.

The StarKist Summer Influencer Lineup

StarKist is collaborating with an inspiring group of influencers to spotlight how StarKist Creations pouches fuel their daily routines with bold flavor and protein. These influencers will share vibrant, authentic content highlighting their favorite pouch flavors, creative snack and meal ideas for summer, and how StarKist fits seamlessly into their summer wellness, fitness, and travel lifestyles. Among the headline influencers driving the StarKist Summer campaign include:



Dylan Efron (@dylanefron): Outdoor enthusiast, world traveler, endurance athlete and wellness advocate, Dylan blends fitness with wild adventures, making him the perfect voice to highlight protein-filled snacking on the go.



Sloane Stephens (@sloanestephens): U.S. Open champion and elite tennis pro, Sloane brings a competitive spirit and health-first focus to the campaign.



Alex Ojeda (@alexojeda): A thrill-seeking TikTok sensation known for his high-energy waterpark content brings bold, adventurous vibes to the StarKist Summer campaign.

Samantha Busch (@samanthabusch): Entrepreneur, fitness advocate, and busy mom, Samantha shows how nutritious snacks can be just as adventurous as your summer travels.

"I've been a tuna fan since I was a kid, so partnering with StarKist just made sense," said Dylan Efron. "StarKist Creations pouches are the ultimate grab-and-go fuel. Whether I'm trail running, traveling, or just wrapping up a workout, their delicious, bold flavor protein-rich pouches make it easy to stay satisfied and energized wherever the day takes me."

StarKist Summer Sweepstakes: Enter for a Chance to Win $2,500!*

Consumers are also invited to join in on the summer fun and show how they fuel their summer for a chance to win big, starting with a $2,500 Grand Prize and other exciting cash rewards. Whether you're road-tripping, hiking, or just soaking up the sun, StarKist wants to see your summer story. There are three easy ways to enter:

Post a photo or video on Instagram or TikTok showing how you summer with StarKist. Tag @StarKist and use #StarKistSummerSweepstakes to qualify.Enter on the microsite at StarKistSummer through a simple online form.Send a DM on Instagram or TikTok using #StarKistSummerSweepstakes and tell us how you fuel your summer with StarKist.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open only to legal residents of the 48 contiguous US/DC, 18 years of age and older. Void in AK, HI & where prohibited by law. Sweepstakes starts at 10:00 a.m. ET on 6/16/25 and ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on 7/31/25. Subject to Official Rules, including how to enter, prize details, odds, and restrictions, see StarKistSummer/rules. Sponsor: StarKist Co., 1875 Explorer Street, Reston, Virginia 20190.

For more information on StarKist products and the StarKist Summer campaign, visit StarKistSummer .

About StarKist Co.

StarKist Co. is a socially responsible company that empowers people to live a healthy lifestyle by providing convenient nutritious proteins. An industry innovator, StarKist was the first brand to introduce convenient single-serve pouch products, which include StarKist Tuna Creations®, Salmon Creations®, and Chicken Creations® in over 40 varieties. As America's favorite tuna, StarKist represents a tradition of quality, consumer trust and a commitment to sustainability. StarKist's charismatic brand icon, Charlie The Tuna®, swam into the hearts of tuna fans in 1961 and is still a fan favorite today. StarKist Co. is a direct wholly owned subsidiary of Dongwon Industries Co., Ltd.

Media Contacts

Michelle Faist

[email protected]

571-441-8096

Tori Schettino

[email protected]

973-588-2381

SOURCE StarKist Co.