D.C. Bar Named To Washington Post's 2025 Top Workplaces
The Washington Post Top Workplaces award is based on employee feedback gathered through a survey administered by Energage, an expert-verified employee feedback tool trusted by the nation's top workplaces.
Established in 1972 and with nearly 122,00 members in all 50 states and around the world, the D.C. Bar is the fastest-growing unified bar in the United States. Its mission of enhancing access to justice, improving the legal system, and empowering lawyers to achieve excellence is supported by nearly 150 employees.
Contact: Meredith Jannsen
June 23, 2025
Director of Marketing & Communications
202-780-2870
SOURCE District Of Columbia Bar
