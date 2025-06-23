Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
D.C. Bar Named To Washington Post's 2025 Top Workplaces

D.C. Bar Named To Washington Post's 2025 Top Workplaces


2025-06-23 02:45:57
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The Washington Post Top Workplaces award is based on employee feedback gathered through a survey administered by Energage, an expert-verified employee feedback tool trusted by the nation's top workplaces.

Established in 1972 and with nearly 122,00 members in all 50 states and around the world, the D.C. Bar is the fastest-growing unified bar in the United States. Its mission of enhancing access to justice, improving the legal system, and empowering lawyers to achieve excellence is supported by nearly 150 employees.

To learn more about the D.C. Bar, visit .

Contact: Meredith Jannsen
June 23, 2025
Director of Marketing & Communications
202-780-2870
[email prot

SOURCE District Of Columbia Bar

MENAFN23062025003732001241ID1109712077

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search