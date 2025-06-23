New Initiative: Legal Advocacy For Clergy Sexual Abuse Survivors In NJ

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mount Laurel Township, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mount Laurel Township, New Jersey -

Trenton, NJ – Survivors of Abuse NJ, a sexual abuse law firm committed to representing victims, is launching a new initiative focused on providing specialized legal advocacy for survivors of clergy sexual abuse across New Jersey. Led by Managing Attorney Joseph L. Messa, Esq., this initiative aims to hold religious institutions accountable for failing to protect victims while ensuring survivors receive the legal support and justice they deserve.

Religious institutions have long held positions of trust and authority in communities, yet numerous survivors of clergy sexual abuse have come forward, exposing decades of systemic cover-ups and negligence. Many survivors have suffered lifelong trauma, mental health struggles, and emotional distress, often remaining silent due to fear of retaliation, religious pressure, or lack of legal awareness. With this new initiative, Survivors of Abuse NJ is expanding its legal services and resources to help victims take action against abusive clergy members and the institutions that enabled them.







Clergy sexual abuse cases often involve priests, pastors, deacons, and other religious leaders who exploit their positions of authority to prey on vulnerable individuals, including children, adolescents, and even adult parishioners. In many cases, churches and religious organizations fail to act, protect abusers, or attempt to conceal allegations rather than hold perpetrators accountable.

Survivors of Abuse NJ is prepared to handle cases involving sexual abuse and misconduct by clergy members, institutional cover-ups and failure to remove known abusers, religious leaders abusing their power over vulnerable individuals, abuse occurring in Catholic churches, Protestant denominations, synagogues, and other religious institutions, as well as negligent hiring, supervision, or retention of clergy members with histories of abuse.

Joseph L. Messa, Esq., who has built a reputation as a leading advocate for survivors of institutional sexual abuse, emphasized the importance of this initiative in helping survivors find their voice and reclaim their power. "For far too long, religious institutions have turned a blind eye to sexual abuse within their ranks," said Messa. "Many survivors live in silence and fear, unsure of their legal rights or whether they can take action against powerful religious organizations. Through this initiative, we are providing specialized legal representation to ensure survivors get the justice and accountability they deserve."

New Jersey has some of the strongest survivor-friendly laws in the country, offering expanded statutes of limitations for survivors of clergy sexual abuse. Under the New Jersey Child Victims Act, survivors can file lawsuits against abusers and institutions until the age of 55 or within seven years of recognizing the impact of their abuse. This law ensures that even those abused decades ago can still pursue justice.

By taking legal action, survivors of clergy sexual abuse may be able to hold religious institutions accountable for covering up abuse, seek financial compensation for emotional and psychological trauma, expose clergy members and prevent future cases of abuse, and obtain justice that was long denied to them.

Many survivors of clergy sexual abuse feel intimidated by the power and influence of religious organizations, making legal action seem overwhelming. Survivors of Abuse NJ ensures that every survivor is heard, protected, and supported throughout the legal process.

This initiative is open to survivors of clergy sexual abuse, regardless of when it occurred, families of survivors who need legal guidance, advocacy groups supporting survivors of religious abuse, and anyone seeking information about legal rights and accountability.

Survivors of Abuse NJ encourages survivors to reach out for a confidential consultation to discuss their case and learn about their legal rights. With this new initiative, the firm aims to provide compassionate, aggressive legal representation to bring justice to those who suffered in silence.

"If you or a loved one has been abused by a clergy member , know that you are not alone," said Messa. "There is legal recourse, and you have the right to seek justice. No institution is above the law, and we are here to fight for survivors."

For more information on this specialized legal advocacy initiative, visit their website or call (848) 290-7929 for a private consultation. Survivors of Abuse NJ remains committed to holding religious institutions accountable and helping survivors reclaim their power.

