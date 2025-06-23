New Book Bridges Cultures Through Timeless Chinese Stories

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hannah Ong Haskell's debut children's book, Tiger Head Tiger Brain and Other Stories: Ancient Wisdom for Modern Children, offers a warm, witty gateway to Chinese heritage for young readers. This illustrated collection seamlessly blends traditional idioms and fables into the everyday adventures of biracial brothers Luke and Charlie, their wise Amah (grandmother), and their parents. Through 16 short stories, the book turns dinner-table chats, school struggles, and family moments into gentle lessons on courage, honesty, and resilience.Haskell's writing style shines with authenticity and heart. She effortlessly bridges ancient proverbs like“Covering Ears to Steal Bell” and“Old Man Lost His Horse” with modern dilemmas, from hidden veggies to sibling rivalries. Her dialogue crackles with humor and relatability, making profound wisdom feel like a natural part of family life. Children will giggle as Charlie debates the merits of“apple of your eye” versus“pearl in your palm,” while parents will appreciate how cultural roots deepen family bonds.The book celebrates intergenerational storytelling, honoring how tales passed down from grandparents shape identity. Amah's stories become anchors, helping the boys navigate friendship conflicts, disappointments, and even a stolen Tamagotchi. Haskell avoids preachiness, letting each story's charm spark curiosity about Chinese traditions like the Lunar New Year nian gao (Sticky Cake) or the Mid-Autumn Festival.Global connections abound beyond the text. Heartfelt illustrations come from Haskell's family and friends across the Philippines, the U.S., and the U.K., reflecting the diaspora experience. This collaborative spirit mirrors the book's core message: heritage thrives when shared.Tiger Head Tiger Brain speaks to all children exploring identity but especially resonates with multicultural families. As Charlie and Luke toggle between“tiger head” (brave) and“monkey head” (mischievous), readers see that wisdom isn't ancient history; it's living, evolving, and endlessly relevant.The book is now available worldwide. Families can find it on Amazon , Barnes & Noble, Bookshop, and all major online bookstores in paperback and ebook formats.About the Author:Hannah Ong Haskell is a first-generation Chinese writer raised without television, where books and her father's stories became her compass. Now based in Portland, Oregon, she channels sixty years of storytelling love into reconnecting young diaspora generations with their heritage. Her work has been field-tested in classrooms and polished by her Pacific Wonderland Poets group. She dedicates this book to her 28 grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.For more information, review copies, or to schedule an interview with Hannah Ong Haskell, please contact:

