Survivors Of Abuse PA Shares Information On Teacher-Student Sexual Assault Cases In Online Seminar

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Philadelphia, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania -

Philadelphia, PA – Ashley DiLiberto, Esq - The Abuse Lawyer PA, is hosting an online seminar to provide critical legal information and resources for survivors of teacher-student sexual assault. This virtual event aims to educate survivors, their families, and advocates on their legal rights, the civil litigation process, and how to hold perpetrators and institutions accountable. The date and time of the seminar will be announced on the firm's website, ensuring accessibility for those who wish to attend.

Sexual abuse in educational settings remains a serious and widespread issue, with students often facing intimidation, institutional cover-ups, and long-lasting trauma. Studies indicate that cases of teacher-student abuse are underreported, as many survivors fear retaliation or do not fully understand their legal options. Schools are meant to be places of trust and learning and can sometimes fail to protect students from predatory educators, making legal representation and advocacy essential.

"Every student deserves to learn in a safe environment," said Ashley DiLiberto, Esq., founder of Survivors of Abuse PA . "Unfortunately, many survivors of teacher-student sexual abuse remain silent due to fear, shame, or uncertainty about their rights. Our goal is to empower these individuals by providing them with the knowledge they need to take action."

The online seminar will feature experienced attorneys, survivor advocates, and mental health professionals discussing key topics such as how to recognize the signs of teacher-student abuse by understanding how educators may groom and manipulate students. It will also address the legal options available for survivors by explaining the civil and criminal justice systems and outlining how survivors can pursue justice. Another focus will be institutional accountability, specifically on how to hold schools, school districts, and administrators responsible for failing to prevent or address abuse. Additionally, the seminar will cover navigating trauma and healing, offering resources for survivors that include mental health support and connections to advocacy organizations. A Q&A session will follow the discussion, allowing attendees to ask confidential, anonymous questions.

In Pennsylvania, legal reforms have expanded the statute of limitations for child sex abuse cases, allowing more survivors to seek justice. However, many still face legal barriers in cases involving private and public school institutions, making it crucial for survivors to understand their rights.

"Many survivors do not realize they still have the ability to file a claim," DiLiberto stated. "Whether the abuse occurred recently or decades ago, legal avenues may still be available, and our team is ready to fight for justice on behalf of those affected."

Survivors of Abuse PA has been a leading advocate for stronger protections against teacher-student abuse. The firm calls for mandatory reporting laws that require school staff to report suspected abuse, stronger background check policies to prevent hiring educators with histories of misconduct, and the elimination of legal loopholes that allow institutions to evade responsibility.

"Our firm is committed to not only representing survivors but also pushing for reforms that prevent these abuses from happening in the first place," said DiLiberto.

The seminar will be held virtually, with the date and time to be determined and announced on Survivors of Abuse PA's website. Survivors, family members, educators, and advocates are encouraged to register and attend.

For more information or to sign up for updates, visit or call (267) 502-9090.

Survivors of Abuse PA remains dedicated to ensuring that survivors have the tools, knowledge, and legal support they need to reclaim their power and seek justice. This seminar is an important step in raising awareness and supporting those affected by teacher-student sexual abuse.

###

For more information about Ashley DiLiberto, Esq. - The Abuse Lawyer PA, contact the company here:

Ashley DiLiberto, Esq. - The Abuse Lawyer PA

Ashley DiLiberto, Esq.

(267) 502-9090

...

123 S. 22nd St.

Philadelphia, PA 19103

CONTACT: Ashley DiLiberto, Esq.