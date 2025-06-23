Angelink Shines A Light On Spinal Health For Scoliosis Awareness Month

3 AngeLink fundraisers for Scoliosis Awareness (from left to right): Help Joseph Fight Scoliosis, Luiee's Scoliosis Surgery, Paws for Paislee: Empower Her Journey!

“America's Angels” AngeLink, is amplifying the voices of families affected by scoliosis.

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As Scoliosis Awareness Month unfolds, AngeLink is amplifying the voices of children and families across America affected by this often-overlooked spinal condition, while providing a vital platform for those facing the financial and emotional burden of treatment.Scoliosis, a spinal curvature disorder, affects an estimated 7 million Americans. It typically emerges between the ages of 10 and 15, yet early detection remains a critical challenge. Fewer than half of U.S. states require school-based spinal screenings, and in many cases, curvatures are first identified by parents or caregivers, not physicians. These late detections often result in more advanced curves-on average 7° larger than those caught early-leading to a greater likelihood of invasive surgeries and higher treatment costs.Early intervention, such as bracing or physical therapy, can significantly reduce the risk of surgical procedures, which can cost upwards of $100,000 and carry lifelong implications. This is where AngeLink steps in. People all over the country are calling the company “America's Angels” .AngeLink provides a trusted, inclusive fundraising platform that allows families to raise money for scoliosis-related treatments-whether for physical therapy, bracing, or spinal surgery-without the high fees or barriers that come with many traditional crowdfunding platforms. Built with women and families in mind, AngeLink offers powerful, easy-to-use tools, including a free AI WizardTM that helps users craft compelling fundraising stories and expand their reach using breakthrough AI technology. Furthermore, the platform has 24/7 Customer Love Support available through chat, email, or phone to guide organizers throughout the fundraising process.“I plan on sharing this [Angelink fundraiser] on more pages so people can not only donate, but also learn the importance of getting checked,” said Luciana Rowls, who is currently fundraising for a young boy from Tallahassee battling lower lumbar scoliosis.Through compassionate storytelling, secure technology, and community-driven support, AngeLink is ensuring that families no longer have to carry the financial burden of scoliosis treatments alone. AngeLink is the Gold Standard of crowdfunding and has earned almost 5 stars from customers on Zendesk, Trust Pilot, BBB, and others.Search the platform to learn more about active AngeLink fundraisers supporting scoliosis-related expenses:Help Joseph Fight ScoliosisLuiee's Scoliosis SurgeryPaws for Paislee: Empower Her Journey!To be an Angel yourself in support of similar campaigns or learn more about how to start your own AngeLink fundraiser, please visit . You can also reach out to AngeLink by phone at 877-526-4354.###About AngeLink:Headquartered in Naples, Florida, AngeLink was born as an alternative to GoFundMe, inspired by offering Americans a choice as a new, innovative personal fundraising solution. With an empathetic and caring community, people all over the country are calling the company“America's Angels”. Winner of the prestigious BOLD Award for the World's Best New Marketplace, AngeLink's cutting-edge, AI-powered platform is transforming the crowdfunding landscape. Driven by escalating global demand for AngeLink's technology, the fast-growth company enables individuals to raise money for personal causes or to support family, friends and loved ones easily. Founded by Gerry Poirier, a 25-year finance executive, AngeLink is quickly surpassing other crowdfunding platforms and helping those in urgent need with local and national fundraising campaigns.Visit for more info or to start your own fundraiser today.

