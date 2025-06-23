Tinuiti Appoints Alejandro Clabiorne As Chief Operating Officer, Client Delivery

Expanded Leadership Team to Drive NextGen Client Solutions and Operational Excellence

- Jeremy Cornfeldt, President, TinuitiNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Tinuiti , the largest independent full-funnel marketing agency in the U.S. across the media that matters most, today announced the appointment of Alejandro Clabiorne as its new Chief Operating Officer, Client Delivery.In this strategic role, Clabiorne will lead the evolution of Tinuiti's client delivery operations, focusing on driving efficiency, innovation, and an enhanced client experience that gets to the heart of Tinuiti's powerful new go-to-market message: Love Growth. Hate Waste. This provocative message cuts through industry complexity with brutal simplicity, and unites what brands care about most with what fuels Tinuiti's passion. His responsibilities include integrating advanced automation and AI development to scale client solutions, optimizing processes, and fostering a culture of continuous learning and development within the client delivery team.Jeremy Cornfeldt, President, Tinuiti, said: "Alejandro's proven expertise in strategic execution, process optimization, and client-centric leadership will be instrumental as we continue to elevate our client delivery capabilities. His vision for leveraging technology and fostering cross-functional collaboration aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering unparalleled results and innovative solutions for our clients."Clabiorne joins Tinuiti from Mediahub, where he served as Chief Operating Officer, overseeing operations across the U.S. He brings over 25 years of global experience in scaling high-performing teams, driving operational excellence, and generating strategic growth within dynamic, client-centric environments. Known for aligning people, process, and purpose, Clabiorne's leadership will be pivotal in ensuring Tinuiti's client delivery remains at the forefront of the industry-delivering measurable business impact, exceeding client expectations, and advancing the agency's commitment to innovation, efficiency, and continuous improvement.Clabiorne said:“What drew me to Tinuiti was more than the positioning, it was the conviction behind it. Love Growth. Hate Waste. isn't just a tagline. It's a mindset, a filter, and a standard. Tinuiti is unapologetically focused on performance, clarity, and meaningful client impact and I'm energized to help scale that vision. In a moment when clients are demanding transparency, speed, and accountability, the conditions are ripe for independent agencies like Tinuiti to lead the next era of growth.”Following a momentum-filled H2, Tinuiti recently announced its newly expanded search offering, AI SEO . Also known in market as Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), Tinuiti's AI SEO offering is a direct response to the evolution of search, including the decline of traditional organic traffic, the rise of generative SERP features, and the growing need for brands to influence the conversation before an ad is ever served. AI SEO provides essential visibility, ensuring brands show up where decisions get made, across both traditional engines and AI-powered platforms like Google AI Overviews, ChatGPT, Bing Copilot, Perplexity, and others. Tinuiti recently hosted a dedicated webinar unpacking the future of search and how generative AI is fundamentally reshaping search experiences. Watch the full recording for an inside look at Tinuiti's new AI SEO framework.About Tinuiti:Tinuiti is the largest independent full-funnel marketing agency in the U.S. across the media that matters most, with $4 billion in digital media under management and more than 1,200 employees. Built for marketers who demand growth and accountability, Tinuiti unites media and measurement under one roof to eliminate waste-the biggest growth killer of all-and scale what works. Its proprietary technology, Bliss Point by Tinuiti, reveals the truth around growth and waste, and how to capitalize on it. With expert teams across Commerce, Search, Social, TV & Audio, and more, Tinuiti delivers measurable results with brutal simplicity: Love Growth. Hate Waste.

