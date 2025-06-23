Karnataka: ED Attaches Conwoman Aishwayra Gowda's Property Worth Rs 3.98 Crore
The attached properties include immovable properties in the form of flats, constructed building and land having value of approximately Rs 2.01 crore and movable properties in the form of cash and vehicle worth approximately Rs 1.97 crore, the ED stated.
ED initiated investigation on the basis of Multiple FIRs registered by the various Police stations of Karnataka against Aishwarya Gowda, her husband Harish K.N. and others under various sections of IPC/BNSS, the ED said.
“The allegation in the FIRs is that Aishwarya Gowda, her husband Harish and others have entered into a criminal conspiracy to defraud and cheat several individuals by taking Gold, cash and funds through bank accounts from them promising high rate of return.
However, the accused has neither returned the money nor given the promised return and also threatened the investors of dire consequences in case of further pursuance of the matter by claiming her proximity to various high profile politicians,” the ED stated.
ED also conducted search operations at various locations related to Aishwarya Gowda and her accomplices under the provisions of PMLA, 2002.
During the said search operations, various incriminating documents related to money laundering activities through movable/immovable properties and other digital devices were found and seized, the statement said.
Further investigation is under progress.
The ED on last Tuesday issued a summons to Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar's brother and former Congress MP D.K. Suresh in the case involving Aishwarya Gowda to appear for questioning on June 23 (Monday).
D.K. Suresh, ahead of his appearance before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a cheating and money laundering case involving alleged conwoman Aishwarya Gowda, on Monday said that the top court has stated that the agency was overstepping its jurisdiction.
Speaking to the media before attending the ED's enquiry in Bengaluru, Suresh further said,“I will fully cooperate with the investigation, let's see what they will do.”
When asked whether the ED could issue him a notice in the absence of any financial transactions, Suresh responded,“Both the Supreme Court and High Courts have stated that the ED is crossing its limits. If, despite these observations, the ED fails to correct its course, it puts the democratic system of the country at risk.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- Founders Of Layerzero, SEI, Selini Capital, And Plume Back Hyper-Personalized AI Crypto Discovery Engine
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- FBS Analysts Link Fed Signals To A Potential Crypto Comeback
CommentsNo comment