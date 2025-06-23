Karnataka: ED Attaches Conwoman Aishwayra Gowda's Property Worth Rs 3.98 Crore

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, June 23 (IANS) Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Bengaluru Zonal Office has provisionally attached properties approximately worth Rs 3.98 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 on June 19 in the case of alleged conwoman Aishwarya Gowda and others for being found involved in the offence of money laundering, an official said on Monday.

The attached properties include immovable properties in the form of flats, constructed building and land having value of approximately Rs 2.01 crore and movable properties in the form of cash and vehicle worth approximately Rs 1.97 crore, the ED stated.

ED initiated investigation on the basis of Multiple FIRs registered by the various Police stations of Karnataka against Aishwarya Gowda, her husband Harish K.N. and others under various sections of IPC/BNSS, the ED said.

“The allegation in the FIRs is that Aishwarya Gowda, her husband Harish and others have entered into a criminal conspiracy to defraud and cheat several individuals by taking Gold, cash and funds through bank accounts from them promising high rate of return.

However, the accused has neither returned the money nor given the promised return and also threatened the investors of dire consequences in case of further pursuance of the matter by claiming her proximity to various high profile politicians,” the ED stated.

ED also conducted search operations at various locations related to Aishwarya Gowda and her accomplices under the provisions of PMLA, 2002.

During the said search operations, various incriminating documents related to money laundering activities through movable/immovable properties and other digital devices were found and seized, the statement said.

Further investigation is under progress.

The ED on last Tuesday issued a summons to Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar's brother and former Congress MP D.K. Suresh in the case involving Aishwarya Gowda to appear for questioning on June 23 (Monday).

D.K. Suresh, ahead of his appearance before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a cheating and money laundering case involving alleged conwoman Aishwarya Gowda, on Monday said that the top court has stated that the agency was overstepping its jurisdiction.

Speaking to the media before attending the ED's enquiry in Bengaluru, Suresh further said,“I will fully cooperate with the investigation, let's see what they will do.”

When asked whether the ED could issue him a notice in the absence of any financial transactions, Suresh responded,“Both the Supreme Court and High Courts have stated that the ED is crossing its limits. If, despite these observations, the ED fails to correct its course, it puts the democratic system of the country at risk.”