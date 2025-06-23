MP: Woman Labourer Finds 2.69 Carat Diamond In Panna
She had taken a portion of land (mine) on lease from the government in search of diamonds.
Savitri Bai had been toiling for the past two years to find a diamond in a private mine in Chopra area, unmindful of the scorching sun, dust and grime, with a firm belief that she would find a diamond that would change the fortune of her family.
Diamond Officer Anupam Singh, who inspected the stone and deposited it, said it would be put up for auction as per the rules.
"The amount received from the auction will be handed over to the woman after deducting government royalty and taxes," Singh added.
Notably, the state government lease out small parts of land to prospective miners every year at nominal prices.
Thousands of people take land on lease in search of diamonds, but very few of them can lay their hands on diamonds.
One has to pay Rs. 250 to Rs. 350 through a challan, fill out a form, wait for a constable from the diamond office to allocate and mark a 25x30 feet plot at Patti Bajaria, which then becomes mine of the person for a certain period of time.
An official at the Panna Diamond office said that the exact value of the diamond is not yet known.“It would be put up for auction. Savitri Bai Sisodia, who is a resident of Devendra Nagar in Panna district, found a diamond of 2.69 carats," an official said.
After finding diamonds, people must hand over their finds to the government diamond office, which evaluates the stones and sells them at an auction.
After deducting royalties and taxes, the proceeds are sent back to the miners, a bittersweet reward for their tireless digging.
Before this incident, a labourer identified as Dilip Mistry had unearthed a 7.44-carat diamond in November 2024. It was his second such luck in just three months.
Earlier in July 2024, a labourer in the area had found a 19.22-carat diamond, further highlighting Panna's reputation as a key hub for diamond mining in India.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- Founders Of Layerzero, SEI, Selini Capital, And Plume Back Hyper-Personalized AI Crypto Discovery Engine
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- FBS Analysts Link Fed Signals To A Potential Crypto Comeback
CommentsNo comment