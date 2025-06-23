Iran President Condemns US 'Aggression', Says Washington 'Behind' Israel's Actions

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian condemned US strikes on nuclear sites Sunday, saying in his first response that the attack revealed Washington was "behind" Israel's military campaign in the Islamic republic.

"This aggression showed that America is the main factor behind the Zionist regime's hostile actions against the Islamic Republic of Iran," he said, according to IRNA news agency, adding that the United States acted after seeing Israel's "obvious inability".

Earlier, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said the "United States, a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, has committed a grave violation of the UN Charter , international law and the NPT by attacking Iran's peaceful nuclear installations."

He warned that "the events are outrageous and will have everlasting consequences."

"Each and every member of the UN must be alarmed over this extremely dangerous, lawless and criminal behavior. In accordance with the UN Charter and its provisions allowing a legitimate response in self-defense, Iran reserves all options to defend its sovereignty, interest, and people," Araqchi said.