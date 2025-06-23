Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Hamas Condemns 'Blatant US Aggression' Against Iran

2025-06-23 02:29:44
Palestinian group Hamas condemned "blatant US aggression" against Iran after President Donald Trump said American warplanes bombed Tehran's main nuclear enrichment facilities.

"The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) condemns in the strongest terms the blatant US aggression against the territory and sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran," the group said in a statement issued after Trump announced the US had joined Israel's bombing campaign against Iran.

"This brutal aggression is a dangerous escalation," the Hamas statement added, calling the attack "a flagrant violation of international law, and a direct threat to international peace and security".

