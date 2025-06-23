Hamas Condemns 'Blatant US Aggression' Against Iran

[Editor's Note: Follow our live blog for real-time updates on the latest developments in the Israel-Iran conflict.]

Palestinian group Hamas condemned "blatant US aggression" against Iran after President Donald Trump said American warplanes bombed Tehran's main nuclear enrichment facilities.

"The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) condemns in the strongest terms the blatant US aggression against the territory and sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran," the group said in a statement issued after Trump announced the US had joined Israel's bombing campaign against Iran.

"This brutal aggression is a dangerous escalation," the Hamas statement added, calling the attack "a flagrant violation of international law, and a direct threat to international peace and security".

