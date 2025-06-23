Salman Khan Took Inspiration From From Ex-Indian President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam For 'Tere Naam' Look

More than two decades, Tere Naam remains one of Salman Khan's most memorable films - not just for its emotional story but also for his iconic hairstyle. Khan has revealed an interesting tidbit about his look for the romantic drama.

In the first episode of The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show (Season 3), the 59-year-old actor shared his hairstyle was inspired by the former President of India, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

He also mentioned that the actor Rahul Roy had a similar hairstyle before, but for Tere Naam, he imagined a small-town character who would have long hair. "... All the old-school heroes had it too - that's (also) where the inspiration came from."

Directed by the late Satish Kaushik, Tere Naam was released in 2003 and starred Salman as Radhe and Bhumika Chawla as Nirjala. It was a remake of the 1999 Tamil film Sethu, starring actor Vikram.

Though the film received mixed reviews, it was remembered for Khan's intense performance. The film also marked Bhumika Chawla's Bollywood debut.

During the show, Khan also opened up about a recent incident in which a woman managed to sneak into his Mumbai home. The topic came up when Sharma jokingly asked him about fans showing up at his residence with suitcases.

"...There were security guards outside. A woman told them she wanted to head up to the fourth floor, and she entered. She rang the doorbell, and our maid opened the door," the actor said.

"The maid was shocked because the lady said, 'Salman called me over.' Obviously, the servant saw her and was sure I definitely didn't call her. She was a fan, so she was escorted out."