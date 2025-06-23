Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Israel Closes Airspace After US Strikes On Iran, Says Aviation Authority

Israel Closes Airspace After US Strikes On Iran, Says Aviation Authority


2025-06-23 02:28:11
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

[Editor's Note: Follow our live blog for real-time updates on the latest developments in the Israel-Iran conflict.]

Israel has closed its airspace until further notice "due to recent developments", the Israel Airports Authority announced on Sunday morning following the US bombing of Iran.

Recommended For You

"The airspace of the State of Israel is closed to entry and exit due to recent developments," the authority said in a statement, specifying that "land crossing points (with Egypt) and Jordan are operating normally".

Israel had initially closed its airspace on June 13 after launching the bombing campaign against Iran but reopened it on Friday for flights repatriating Israeli citizens stranded abroad.

MENAFN23062025000049011007ID1109712034

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search