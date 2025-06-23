Israel Closes Airspace After US Strikes On Iran, Says Aviation Authority

[Editor's Note: Follow our live blog for real-time updates on the latest developments in the Israel-Iran conflict.]

Israel has closed its airspace until further notice "due to recent developments", the Israel Airports Authority announced on Sunday morning following the US bombing of Iran.

"The airspace of the State of Israel is closed to entry and exit due to recent developments," the authority said in a statement, specifying that "land crossing points (with Egypt) and Jordan are operating normally".

Israel had initially closed its airspace on June 13 after launching the bombing campaign against Iran but reopened it on Friday for flights repatriating Israeli citizens stranded abroad.