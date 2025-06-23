Flights To, From UAE Cancelled After Iranian Strikes On Qatar, Iraq

Several flights to and from the UAE have been cancelled as Iran launched a missile strikes on US bases in Qatar and Iraq. Images on FlightRadar24 show a minimal amount of airplanes currently flying across the UAE airspace.

An Abu Dhabi resident Z.K. said that she was waiting to check in to fly to India when the airport was temporarily closed.“The authorities said that the airport is temporarily closed, and they will update if there's any further news,” she said.“We havent been able to check in and are waiting for further updates.”

Meanwhile, the UAE carrier flydubai on Monday said it is“closely monitoring the developing situation” in the region after Iran launched an attack at the US military bases in Qatar.

In a statement to Khaleej Times, a flydubai spokesperson said:“We are closely monitoring the developing situation in the region ... The safety of our passengers and crew remains our highest priority.”

Earlier, the Qatar government closed its airspace due to the attack. The Gulf country said it has the right to respond to the Iranian attack.

All the local carriers operate flights to Qatar.

Khaleej Times has reached out to other local carriers for an update about any changes in the schedule.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's national carrier PIA on Monday said it is temporarily spending flights to Dubai, and other Gulf countries due to the escalation in the military conflict.

“In view of the emerging situation in the Gulf region, PIA is temporarily suspending its flights to Doha, Kuwait, Bahrain and Dubai. All passengers are requested to kindly contact our Call Centre at 021-111-786-786 for updated flight info or rebooking on alternate flights,” said the national carrier.

Flights suspended

Dubai resident Hussain said that his brother-in-law was supposed to fly to UAE from the Indian city of Mumbai, but his flight was cancelled.“He said the pilot just said we got information from Dubai that we cannot use the air space,” he said.“He is now on the plane and waiting on the runway until further notice. He thinks they will be deplaned shortly.”

A Dubai-based travel agent added that a Spicejet flight flying from Pune to Dubai was asked to turn back midair.

Another resident added that she was on her flight when the attack happened and her flight was delayed by an hour but landed in Dubai at around 8.30pm.“I think I got lucky,” she said.“One of my family friends was asked to return home because their flight was cancelled.”