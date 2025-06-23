Saudi Arabia Strongly Denounces“Aggression” Launched By Iran Against Qatar
Doha, Qatar: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia condemned and strongly denounced the aggression launched by Iran against the sisterly State of Qatar, according to a statement released by the Saudi Foreign Ministry.
The ministry considered it“a blatant violation of international law and the principles of good neighborliness.”
“This is unacceptable under any circumstances and cannot be justified in any way,” it said.
“The Kingdom affirmed its full solidarity and firm support for the sisterly State of Qatar and places all its capabilities at Qatar's disposal to assist in confronting this aggression and support any measures it takes,” the ministry added.
