Eurozone Business Activity Slightly Up Again In June: PMI Data

2025-06-23 02:26:23
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Brussels, Belgium: Business activity in the eurozone was up marginally in June, marking the sixth consecutive month of slow but steady expansion, a closely watched survey showed Monday.

The HCOB Flash Eurozone purchasing managers' index (PMI) published by S&P Global registered a figure of 50.2 stable from May.

Figures from last month were revised up after having originally shown a drop.

Any reading above 50 indicates growth, while a figure below 50 shows contraction.

