Celtic 'Great' John Clark Dies Aged 84

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Glasgow: Celtic paid tribute to former defender John Clark, part of the club's European Cup winning team in 1967, after he died aged 84 on Monday.

Clark, who made over 300 appearances for Celtic following his debut in 1959, spent over 40 years at the Glasgow giants as player, coach, assistant manager and kit man.

His finest hour came in Lisbon when Celtic became the first British club to lift the European Cup following their victory over Inter Milan.

"Everyone at Celtic football club is deeply saddened at the news that legendary Lisbon Lion, John Clark has passed away at the age of 84," the club said in a statement.

Clark also won four Scottish league titles, four League Cups and three Scottish Cups during a 13-year playing career at Celtic.

"Greatness is a word people throw around, but for John Clark, it is a very fitting tribute," said Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers.

"John was instrumental in delivering our greatest day ever and his achievement is forever etched in Celtic's proud history."