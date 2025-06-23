IAEA Seeks Access To Iran Nuclear Sites To 'Account For' Highly Enriched Uranium Stockpiles
To be able to "return to the negotiating table", "allow IAEA inspectors, the guardians on our on behalf of the NPT to go back to Iran's nuclear sites and account for the stockpiles of uranium" including the "400 kilograms enriched to 60 percent", Rafael Grossi, director of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), told an emergency meeting of the organisation's headquarters in Vienna.
He added that Tehran had sent him a letter on June 13 announcing the implementation of "special measures to protect nuclear equipment and materials". Over the weekend, the United States struck three Iranian nuclear sites, joining Israel's campaign against Iran's nuclear programme.
