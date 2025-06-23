Thunder Clinch The NBA Title After Game 7

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Oklahoma Thunder basketball players were crowned as new champions of the NBA.

Oklahoma defeated Indiana 103:91 in a decisive seventh game in the grand final, and won the franchise's historic title with a score of 4-3 in the series.

The hosts played a great team game, although the mach in Oklahoma was marked by a serious injury to Tyrese Haliburton.

Oklahoma gained a key advantage at the end of the third and the beginning of the fourth quarter when they led 89:78. Indiana was unable to mount a comeback and the Thunder won the title.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander played a very good game with 29 points and 12 assists, followed by Jalen Williams with 20, Chet Holmgren with 16 points, eight rebounds and five blocks, as well as Alex Caruso and Cason Wallace with 10 points.

Bennedict Maturin was the most effective in a losing team with 20 points, 13 rebounds and three assists.

The beginning of the game was marked by Tyrese Haliburton, who scored three quick three-pointers for the Indiana Pacers.

Teams were even and then in the middle of the first quarter came a shock - Halliburton tore his Achilles tendon while dribbling.

Indiana's playmaker left the floor in tears, and this moment seemed to regroup the guests even more and they remained even on the halftime.

The Thunder opened better the third quarter and supported by the excellent SGA, who played as a real leader, gained a significant advantage, 75:66.

At this point in the game, TJ McConnell did his best to keep Indiana in some sort of tie, and he succeeded.

However, there was no salvation for the Pacers in the fourth quarter where a few turnovers created a gap that proved to be crucial for the outcome of the series.