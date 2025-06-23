Anywhere Appoints Barri Rafferty As Chief Communications Officer And Head Of Public Affairs

Dynamic Communications Executive Tapped to Enhance Brand Presence in Global Real Estate Enterprise's Next Growth Chapter

MADISON, N.J., June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS ), a global leader in residential real estate services, today announced the appointment of Barri Rafferty as Chief Communications Officer and Head of Public Affairs.

Rafferty will lead the company's public relations, communications, government relations, and events and productions functions for the company, which is home to renowned brands including Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. She will report directly to Anywhere President and CEO Ryan Schneider, serving on the company's executive committee.

"Barri is a dynamic leader with a proven record of success leading and elevating established global brands," said Schneider. "Her expertise in delivering powerful messaging for a variety of stakeholders will be a substantial asset as we continue to strengthen our brands among broker, agent, investor, and consumer audiences alike. I am extremely excited to welcome Barri to Anywhere, and look forward to leveraging her unique skill set as we embark on the next phase of our ongoing transformation and growth strategy."

Rafferty brings a wealth of experience in communications leadership spanning media relations, shareholder engagement, and brand management across a variety of industry verticals. She has served as CEO of high-profile global companies including Ketchum, a top 10 communications consultancy, and of the Americas region for Sodali & Co, an international shareholder engagement firm. Rafferty also led communications and reputation management for Wells Fargo, with a focus on strengthening consumer confidence on behalf of the longstanding brand.

A sought-after speaker and business leader, Rafferty held the interim CEO position for C200, a non-profit for advancing women in business. Additionally, she is as a board member for Guidehealth, a managed services healthcare company rooted in the power of AI to deliver better consumer experiences.

"I'm honored to take on a new challenge at Anywhere as it pursues its mission to provide a superior, end-to-end transaction experience for the millions of buyers and sellers following their homeownership dreams each year," said Rafferty. "Our storied brands, coupled with a commitment to innovation, puts Anywhere in an ideal position to elevate the company's status as the foremost leader in trust, integrity, and performance for consumers and agents across the globe."

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS ) is moving real estate to what's next. We fulfill our purpose to empower everyone's next move through our leading integrated services, which include franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses, as well as mortgage and title insurance underwriter minority owned joint ventures. Our brands are some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate , CENTURY 21® , Coldwell Banker® , Coldwell Banker Commercial® , Corcoran® , ERA® , and Sotheby's International Realty® . Every day, we help fuel the productivity of our vast network of franchise owners and our more than 300,000 affiliated agents globally as they build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Learn more about our award-winning culture of innovation and integrity at .

