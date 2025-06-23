IFF Opens New State-Of-The-Art Office In Hyderabad, India
“This move enables us to serve our customers with greater speed, efficiency and purpose, while advancing strategic growth and sustainability ,” said Mike DeVeau, IFF CFO.“It's a reflection of our commitment to building a future-ready, innovation-driven workplace. The heart of Hyderabad is also rich in tradition and modernity, which is an energy that fuels our mission to make joy through science, creativity and heart.”
The Hyderabad center joins a growing network of IFF innovation and business hubs worldwide. It is well positioned to tap into the region's vibrant tech ecosystem and deep talent pool. The facility includes an Innovation Studio for experimentation in automation, robotics and artificial intelligence, with further enhancements planned to boost productivity and collaboration. Sustainability and inclusivity are at the heart of the design. The office incorporates solar lighting, rainwater harvesting and is on track for LEED Gold certification. It also features high-speed connectivity, advanced security systems and ergonomic, flexible workspaces tailored to diverse work styles.
“Our people are our greatest asset,” said Deborah Borg, IFF Chief People & Culture Officer.“The new center was thoughtfully designed to provide a welcoming space for collaboration, wellness and innovation. This vibrant new office in one of IFF's key markets will be an important enabler to supporting future growth in India and for the company globally.”
At IFF (NYSE: IFF), we make joy through science, creativity and heart. As the global leader in flavors, fragrances, food ingredients, health and biosciences, we deliver groundbreaking, sustainable innovations that elevate everyday products-advancing wellness, delighting the senses and enhancing the human experience.
