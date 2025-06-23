403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
BTC/USD Forex Signal Today 23/06: More Downside (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bearish view
- Sell the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 95,000. Add a stop-loss at 105,000. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Buy the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 105,000. Add a take-profit at 95,000.
The other positive is that Bitcoin is slowly becoming a safe-haven asset, which often bounces back after a major geopolitical event.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewBTC/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily chart shows that the BTC/USD exchange rate has dropped from the all-time high of 111,980 in May to a low of 99,800. It moved below the key support at 100,000, the neckline of the double-top pattern. A double-top is one of the most popular bearish signs.It has moved below the 50-day and 25-day moving averages, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) have all pointed downwards. Therefore, the pair will likely continue falling as sellers target the next key support at 95,000. A move above the 25-day moving average at 104,700 will invalidate the bearish view.Ready to trade our free Forex signals ? Here are the best MT4 crypto brokers to choose from.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- Founders Of Layerzero, SEI, Selini Capital, And Plume Back Hyper-Personalized AI Crypto Discovery Engine
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- FBS Analysts Link Fed Signals To A Potential Crypto Comeback
CommentsNo comment