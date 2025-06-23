403
ETH/USD Forecast 23/06: Continues To Consolidate (Video)
- Ethereum initially tried to rally during the trading session on Friday but has given back the gains as we continue to just hang around the 200 day EMA. The 200 day EMA is a significant long-term technical signal. Now it looks like the 50 day EMA is doing everything it can to try to cross above it, kicking off the so-called golden cross.
