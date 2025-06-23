403
BTC/USD Forecast Today 23/06: Holds Key Range (Video)
MENAFN- Daily Forex
- Bitcoin had an interesting trading session on Friday as we initially took off to the upside, but just a few hours later, all of sudden things don't look peachy here. Nonetheless, I think really what you need to be looking at more than anything else is the fact that we are in consolidation and that really hasn't changed. So, with this I like the idea of looking for dips that you can start to buy, but I also recognize that the market really doesn't have any reason to go higher at the moment. We are in the midst of forming or reacting to a double top, but maybe it'll end up being a triple bottom. We'll just wait and see if we get close to the $100,000 level.
So, a pullback isn't the worst thing in the world. It certainly is not an unreasonable thing to see. I think if you're a longer term trader, you're still looking for a breakout and a move much higher. But if you're a little bit shorter term, you're probably going to be looking at this through the prism of a range bound, a back and forth type of environment.
