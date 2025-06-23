Gold Forex Signal 23/06: Buyers Step In On Dips (Chart)
- At this point in time, if we can break above the $3400 level, then I think short-term traders probably come in and started buying this market. The stop loss would have to be the $3350 level, and a potential target of $3490 level.
The technical analysis for this pair has been very bullish for a long time, but it now looks as if the $3500 level is a massive barrier, and I would anticipate that there are a lot of options barriers planted there as well. That being said, if we can break above that level, it opens up a huge move to the upside of about $300. The consolidation area that we find ourselves in right now is roughly $300, with the $3200 level underneath offering support, with the $3500 level above offering resistance.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewThe 50 Day EMA sits just below the $3300 level and is rising. All things being equal, this is a market that short-term pullbacks probably continue to attract a lot of interest in this market, and ultimately, I think it's probably only a matter of time before something happens to have people running toward safety. However, if we were to break down below the $3100 level, then we have to ask questions about the trend.Ready to trade our Gold price forecast ? We've made a list of the best Gold trading platforms worth trading with.
