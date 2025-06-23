403
USD/CAD Today 23/06: USD Strengthens, CAD Struggles (Chart)
- The US dollar pulled back just a bit during the early part of the trading session on Friday but has turned around to show signs of life again. At the time of writing, we are testing the top of the shooting star from the Thursday session, and if we can break above there it would be a very bullish sign. That could open up the possibility of a move to the 50 Day EMA, near the 1.3840 level.
