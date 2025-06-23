Gold Analysis Today 23/06: Will XAU/USD Rise (Chart)
- The overall Gold Trend: Bullish. Today's Gold Support Levels: $3350 – $3300 – $3240 per ounce. Today's Gold Resistance Levels: $3385 – $3420 – $3500 per ounce.
- Sell Gold from the resistance level of $3510 with a target of $3390 and a stop-loss at $3550. Buy Gold from the support level of $3330 with a target of $3500 and a stop-loss at $3280.
According to performance across gold trading platforms, gold prices have gained over 25% so far in 2025, underscoring growing investor demand for precious metals amidst increasing uncertainty. Overall, gold remains the world's second-largest reserve asset, serving as a safe haven for over $21 trillion. Under current conditions, gold is expected to see a sharp rise. While gold benefits from its safe-haven appeal, silver – 60% of whose demand is linked to the industrial and renewable sectors – may lag. Analysts warn that a worsening conflict could raise recession fears, putting pressure on silver in the medium term.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewBullish Forecasts for Gold Prices in the Coming Months:In this regard, Goldman Sachs has reaffirmed its structurally optimistic forecasts for the future path of gold prices, citing strong demand from global central banks as a key factor in raising the gold-to-silver ratio. The bank does not expect silver to match gold's pace and anticipates gold to outperform. Goldman Sachs' base forecast predicts gold reaching $3700 per ounce by the end of 2025 and the $4000 per ounce resistance level by mid-2026.In a recessionary scenario, accelerated ETF inflows could push gold to $3880 by the end of 2025. Under extreme risk conditions – such as concerns about the Federal Reserve's independence or shifts in US Federal Reserve policy – gold prices could surge to $4500.Ready to trade our Gold daily analysis and predictions ? We've made a list of the best Gold trading platforms worth trading with.
