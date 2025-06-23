Gold Analysis Today 23/06: Will XAU/USD Rise (Chart)



The overall Gold Trend: Bullish.

Today's Gold Support Levels: $3350 – $3300 – $3240 per ounce. Today's Gold Resistance Levels: $3385 – $3420 – $3500 per ounce.

Today's Gold Analysis Overview:



Sell Gold from the resistance level of $3510 with a target of $3390 and a stop-loss at $3550. Buy Gold from the support level of $3330 with a target of $3500 and a stop-loss at $3280.

Today's gold trading signals update:Technical Analysis of Gold Price (XAU/USD) Today:

The selling pressure that gold prices experienced last week, which pushed them down to the $3340 per ounce support level before closing the week stable around the $3367 per ounce resistance, has not derailed gold's upward trajectory. As mentioned before, the $3300 per ounce resistance will remain a strong catalyst for bulls to advance technically gold prices rise soon?

According to gold analysts' forecasts, spot gold prices are expected to see a sharp increase due to escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, ignited by news of a US airstrike on Iranian nuclear facilities. This development is driving strong demand for safe-haven gold bullion. Consequently, analysts now expect gold prices to range between $3500 and $3700 per ounce, as investors hedge against geopolitical instability and inflation risks.

On the other hand, there is a catalyst for the gold market. Global central bank reserves continue to accumulate. According to the World Gold Council, central banks added a total of 290 metric tons in the first quarter of 2025, the strongest first quarter on record. This follows record annual purchases in 2022, 2023, and 2024, driven by purchases from China, India, and other emerging economies seeking to reduce their dependence on the US dollar.

We still advise following the strategy of buying gold on every dip, but without taking risks and distributing entry percentages across multiple trades from different areas.

According to performance across gold trading platforms, gold prices have gained over 25% so far in 2025, underscoring growing investor demand for precious metals amidst increasing uncertainty. Overall, gold remains the world's second-largest reserve asset, serving as a safe haven for over $21 trillion. Under current conditions, gold is expected to see a sharp rise. While gold benefits from its safe-haven appeal, silver – 60% of whose demand is linked to the industrial and renewable sectors – may lag. Analysts warn that a worsening conflict could raise recession fears, putting pressure on silver in the medium term.

Bullish Forecasts for Gold Prices in the Coming Months:

In this regard, Goldman Sachs has reaffirmed its structurally optimistic forecasts for the future path of gold prices, citing strong demand from global central banks as a key factor in raising the gold-to-silver ratio. The bank does not expect silver to match gold's pace and anticipates gold to outperform. Goldman Sachs' base forecast predicts gold reaching $3700 per ounce by the end of 2025 and the $4000 per ounce resistance level by mid-2026.

In a recessionary scenario, accelerated ETF inflows could push gold to $3880 by the end of 2025. Under extreme risk conditions – such as concerns about the Federal Reserve's independence or shifts in US Federal Reserve policy – gold prices could surge to $4500.

