Sansone Jr's Auto Group Expands With Grand Opening Of Keyport Kia

Strategically located in Keyport, NJ – recently named one of the most affordable waterfront towns and one of the best up-and-coming cities in the state – the new dealership brings award-winning Kia sales and service to a growing customer base in Monmouth County.

Spanning 30,000 square feet, the state-of-the-art facility features:



20+ high-tech service bays staffed by factory-certified Master Technicians

A modern, customer-friendly lounge and waiting area

A full lineup of new Kia vehicles and high-quality used inventory

NJ Auto Lending- an in-house lending company designed to help good people with lower credit scores get safe, reliable transportation at an affordable payment Hispanic Sales and Service Staff available to properly serve our community

The dealership is built to deliver the same outstanding customer care that earned Sansone Jr's Auto Group multiple Kia President's Awards – a prestigious recognition reserved for top-performing Kia dealerships in customer satisfaction, operations, and sales.

“At Sansone Jr's, we've always believed in doing more than just selling cars,” said Paul Sansone Jr., Dealer Principal.“Sansone Jr's Keyport Kia represents a major milestone for our family, and we're excited to bring our unique, customer-first approach to even more people in this thriving community.” Assuming the role of General Manager will be Paul Sansone III (PS3), son of Paul Sansone Jr., who previously managed Kia operations in Neptune and now handles the dealership's day-to-day operations in Keyport.

Continuing its mission to give back to the community, Sansone Jr's is also expanding its Hope for a Ride initiative-a charitable program that helps individuals and families in need gain access to reliable transportation. Sansone Jr's Latino initiative will also follow Neptune's model of working closely with the Keyport and Monmouth County Latino community.

Sansone Jr's Keyport Kia is designed for the modern car buyer, offering a transparent, streamlined, and personalized in-store and online experience. From first-time buyers to loyal customers, the new dealership provides competitive pricing, personalized guidance, and seamless service-all delivered with the honesty and integrity customers expect.

With Keyport Kia joining Sansone Jr's Auto Group alongside the flagship 66 Kia, customers can continue to expect the quality service and experience they have known for years. Now with double the inventory, expanded service availability, pick-up and drop-off service, all performed by the same trusted team, and continued values you have trusted for generations.

Sansone Jr's Keyport Kia is here to work hard to make car buying easy!

