Travel Smart: Get Rewarded For Flying Direct To Hualien From Hong Kong
2 hours to Hualien-mountains, sea, and culture in reach.
Hualien is famous for its majestic mountains and Pacific coastline. Just 15 minutes from the city center is Ci Sing Tan Scenic Spot, currently hosting the Pacific Ocean International Rock Balancing Festival. You can also enjoy boat tours to spot dolphins and whales in their natural habitat. While some areas of Taroko National Park are under maintenance, visitors can still explore the peaceful Taroko Visitor Center and stay at the nearby five-star Silks Place Taroko.
Known as one of the world's most welcoming cities, Hualien offers natural healing amid mountains, sea, and the East Rift Valley's rice fields and tea plantations. Immerse yourself in indigenous culture through unique dining experiences and guided forest exploration.
To attract more international visitors, the Hualien County Government is offering the“Sustainable Travel in Hualien” program rewards groups of 12 or more who book through certified local agencies and stay two or more nights. Rewards include NT$2,000 (about HK$500) per person plus NT$1,000 for each additional night, available through November 2025.See also Cushman & Wakefield Greater China Wins Three Best Five-Star Awards at 2025 Asia Pacific Property Awards
Summer highlights include a pop-up water park at Liyu Lake (Jul. 12–Aug. 10), the Hualien Summer Festival concerts (Jul. 23–27), and the Hualien Starry Night Concert in partnership with the beloved global IP The Little Prince (Aug. 2 in Fuli and Aug. 23 at Ci Sing Tan Scenic Spot). Don't miss the Pacific Austronesian Joint Harvest Festival, taking place from July 18 to 20-a vibrant celebration of indigenous music, dance, cuisine, and cultural traditions.
Looking to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and reconnect with nature and culture? This summer, treat yourself to an impromptu getaway with a direct flight to Hualien.
For more information or to find a travel agency, visit the official“Sustainable Travel in Hualien” website:
