Journal Of Emergency Nursing Inducted Into Nursing Journal Hall Of Fame

In its 50th year, Journal of Emergency Nursing earns INANE Hall of Fame selection.

"JEN has grown from a small member-driven journal to be the premier global resource for emergency nurses in all roles and settings," said Journal of Emergency Nursing Editor-in-Chief Anna Valdez, PhD, RN, PHN, CEN, CFRN, FAEN, FAADN. "I am honored to be able to represent the past and current editors who have contributed to JEN's success."

JEN is among 11 journals to be honored during this year's INANE Annual Meeting in August. This year's inductees are international in scope with specialty focuses ranging from critical care to oncology, with a collective 555 years of scholarly publication in nursing. In announcing its fifth hall of fame class, INANE noted the journals are "a cross-section of professional nursing practice, research, education and leadership" that "demonstrate depth in nursing excellence and scholarship through published literature."

INANE was founded in 1982 as an all-volunteer organization whose members include editors, publishers and others involved in the dissemination of nursing knowledge through scholarly literature.

"The Journal has been an indispensable resource for emergency nurses and a cornerstone of ENA's history, for a half-century," said ENA President Ryan Oglesby, PhD, MHA, RN, CEN, CFRN, NEA-BC. "This major recognition validates the importance and undeniable value of the Journal to the emergency nursing specialty."

About the Emergency Nurses Association

The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With nearly 45,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines and guides emergency health care public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at .

About the International Academy of Nursing Editors

INANE is an all-volunteer organization whose members include editors, publishers, and others involved in the dissemination of nursing knowledge through scholarly literature. Established in 1982, INANE provides educational and networking opportunities for its members. Learn more at nursingeditors .

