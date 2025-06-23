Dialysis Patient Citizens Applauds Texas Legislature For Passing Historic Bill Expanding Affordable Medigap Access For Dialysis And ALS Patients

AUSTIN, Texas, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- House Bill 2516 has become public law, a significant victory for Texans living with End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD), or kidney failure, and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). The legislation, championed by Representative Ryan Guillen (R-TX-31), received overwhelming bipartisan support in the Texas State Legislature, passing the House with a 133-4 vote and the Senate unanimously.

The law guarantees that ESRD and ALS patients under the age of 65 can access affordable Medigap insurance. Specifically, Medigap Plans A, B, and D will be available at the same premium rate as for those age 65, while the remaining plans will be capped at no more than 200% of the age 65 rate. Now, younger Texans suffering from ESRD and ALS no longer need to worry about Medicare's gaps in coverage.

"Today is a landmark moment for dialysis and ALS patients across Texas," said Andrew Conkling, Board President for Dialysis Patient Citizens (DPC). "This law brings long-overdue relief to individuals who, until now, faced Medigap premiums as high as $1,700 per month simply because they were under 65. It restores fairness and makes critical coverage accessible to those who need it most."

Previously, under-65 ESRD and ALS patients in Texas were priced out of Medigap plans due to prohibitively high premiums. HB 2516 ensures those patients can finally afford the supplemental insurance they rely on to cover the gaps in Medicare.

DPC Patient Ambassador and Texas resident Patricia Benavidez-Patel shared her compelling story in support of the bill, stating: "I've lived with dialysis, and I've lived with the constant fear of bills I can't afford. This law gives patients like me a real chance; it gives me not only a chance to survive, but a chance to live without fear of medical debt."

In addition, former DPC board member Natalie Zuniga, who recently passed away, wrote a letter to the editor in defense of Medigap access. Her voice continues to echo during this victory for the dialysis community, which she so fiercely supported.

Dialysis Patient Citizens thanks Representative Guillen for his steadfast leadership, Governor Abbott and the Texas Legislature, and all the patient advocates who helped make this victory possible.

SOURCE Dialysis Patient Citizens

