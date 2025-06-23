Savvas Offers K-12 Educators Free Access To Robust Science Of Reading Resources

On-demand webinars presented by leading literacy experts now available on the Savvas Science of Reading Digital Bookshelf, just in time for summer learning

PARAMUS, N.J., June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Savvas Learning Company , a next-generation K-12 learning solutions leader, today announced that K-12 educators are invited to sign up for its newly expanded Science of Reading Digital Bookshelf, which provides free access to dozens of high-quality professional learning resources. Educators can access the Digital Bookshelf whenever and wherever they have an Internet connection, allowing for anytime, anywhere professional learning this summer - at home, at the park, and even at the beach.

The Science of Reading Digital Bookshelf contains more than 50 high-quality professional learning resources, including on-demand webinars, ebooks, self-study guides, ready-to-use classroom activity guides, blogs, podcasts, educational videos, and a research brief.

The 10 on-demand webinars on the Digital Bookshelf are among Savvas Learning Company's most popular sessions, featuring renowned literacy authors, researchers, and professors exploring the latest research and strategies for the Science of Reading. These webinars, which have already been viewed more than 25,000 times by educators around the world, are, for the first time, available all in one place for educators.

Webinar presenters include Donald Bear, Ph.D., Elfrieda "Freddy" Hiebert, Ph.D., Young-Suk Kim, Ed.D., Ernest Morrell, Ph.D., Alfred Tatum, Ph.D., Sharon Vaughn, Ph.D., and Lee Wright, Ed.D., covering a variety of topics such as "Strengthening Phonics and Vocabulary with Word Study," "The Science of Reading in Action: Misunderstandings of the Science of Reading," and "The Science of Writing: Foundational Skills and Evidence-Based Instruction."

"Savvas is committed to supporting educators with the most effective Science of Reading strategies for teaching children how to read," said Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Savvas Learning Company. "By offering this rich library of Science of Reading resources - all in one place - we are helping teachers foster their own continuous professional growth over the summer months and beyond."

ABOUT SAVVAS LEARNING COMPANY

At Savvas, we believe learning should inspire. By combining new ideas, new ways of thinking, and new ways of interacting, we design engaging, next-generation K-12 learning solutions that give all students the best opportunity to succeed. Our award-winning, high-quality instructional materials span every grade level and discipline, from evidence-based, standards-aligned core curricula and supplemental and intervention programs to state-of-the-art assessment tools and the industry's most innovative portfolio of college and career readiness solutions - all designed to meet the needs of every learner. Savvas products are used by millions of students and educators in more than 90 percent of the 13,000+ public school districts across all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, as well as globally in more than 125 countries. To learn more, visit Savvas Learning Company . Savvas Learning Company's products are also available for sale in Canada through its subsidiary, Rubicon .

