Jetblack Corp. Launches Sela Coin: A Crypto Token Rooted In History And Innovation

LAS VEGAS, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jetblack Corp. (Ticker: JTBK ) proudly announces the launch of Sela Coin (pronounced Suh-Laa), a cryptocurrency that fuses historical significance with cutting-edge blockchain technology. Inspired by the Sela coins of the Bar Kokhba revolt (132–135 CE)-silver tetradrachms symbolizing hope and cultural identity-Sela Coin delivers a modern, decentralized platform for users worldwide.

Built on the Solana blockchain, Sela Coin leverages a proof-of-stake mechanism for fast, secure, and low-fee transactions, emphasizing security, community, and global inclusivity. Compatible with wallets like Phantom Wallet, Trust Wallet, and others, Sela Coin ensures broad accessibility. Uniquely, each token embeds a passage from Psalm 1 from the Holy Tanakh, credited to King David, blending tradition with innovation.

“Sela Coin honors heritage while redefining possibilities in crypto,” said Daniel A. Goldin CEO of Jetblack Corp. Traded on decentralized exchanges (DEXs) , Sela offers secure, private transactions without intermediaries. The total supply is capped at 1 billion tokens: 88.5% freely tradable, 5% in Jetblack Corp.'s treasury, and 1.5% reserved for future shareholder distribution.

Meaning“rock,”“reflection,”“forever,”“truth,” or a“pause” after a Psalm or Prayer, Sela holds personal significance for each user, echoing its enduring spirit.

About Jetblack Corp.

Jetblack Corp. is a dynamic and diverse holding company dedicated to driving innovation across multiple industries. With a forward-thinking approach, we empower transformative ideas and create lasting value through our strategic investments and operations. Our portfolio spans a cutting-edge real estate division, delivering innovative property solutions, and a pioneering blockchain solution named Sela Coin, revolutionizing digital asset ecosystems. At Jetblack Corp., diversity fuels our vision, and innovation shapes our future.

The meme coin is intended for community engagement and is not offered as an investment, security, or financial instrument. Participation in meme coins and crypto tokens involves significant risks, including high volatility and potential loss of value. Jetblack Corp. does not guarantee any financial returns or outcomes associated with the meme coin. Interested parties should conduct their own research and consult with qualified professionals before participating.

This press release is not, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell securities or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. It contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than those of historical fact and may be identified by terms such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue," or similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Key risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: Market Risks: Fluctuations and volatility associated with the Company's industry and operations; Financing Challenges: The inability to secure sufficient capital or financing to execute the business plan; Economic Conditions: Adverse changes in local, national, or global economies; Competition: Increasing competitive pressures within the industry; Key Personnel: The potential loss of key employees, which could significantly impair operations and success; External Disruptions: Unforeseen events such as pandemics, including COVID-19, or other global health crises that may disrupt business activities. The projections and plans described in this press release are contingent upon the Company raising adequate capital or securing financing. Failure to obtain such funding may prevent the Company from implementing its business plan, potentially leading to business failure. Investors should note that a majority of start-ups and small businesses do not succeed, heightening the risk of losing part or all of their investment. The Company's stock is currently classified as a penny stock, which is subject to significant risks, including wide bid-ask spreads, illiquidity, and volatility. As a result, investors may face difficulties selling their shares at the desired time or price-or at all-and may encounter challenges locating a broker-dealer willing to facilitate trades. In certain circumstances, investors could lose their entire investment. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views regarding future events and are based on assumptions subject to the risks and uncertainties outlined above, as well as other factors related to operations, financial performance, growth strategy, and liquidity. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise these statements, whether due to new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, given their inherent uncertainty and susceptibility to change. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Investors should carefully consider the substantial risks involved, including the possibility that external factors-such as pandemics or other uncontrollable events-could severely impact operations and lead to the loss of their entire investment.