Rocked And Wrenchway Partner To Transform Technician Training Nationwide
This strategic partnership launches with a focus on technician onboarding and plans to evolve into leadership and soft-skills training-emphasizing communication, professionalism, and customer interaction. The collaboration addresses a critical industry gap: technicians often lack the behavioral skills needed for long-term success, not just technical knowledge.
“Our research shows that techs want more than just how-to-they want guidance on how to grow professionally,” said Chris Craig, RockED's Fixed Ops Content Owner and a trusted voice in the technician community.“This partnership gives them that path from Day One.” Craig's research and influence shaped RockED's“Attitude, Behavior, and Knowledge” technician development model.
By leveraging WrenchWay's extensive network of schools and industry connections, this initiative creates scalable, easy-to-implement training programs that reach technicians early in their careers. The first Technician Onboarding Certification will be offered at no cost to schools.
"Partnering with RockED enables us to not just promote technician careers-but elevate them,” said Mark Wilson, CEO of WrenchWay.“Together, we're equipping students with the tools they need to thrive in a fast-changing industry.”
RockED's mobile-first microlearning platform is already delivering results, with previous launches driving increases in technician productivity and sales performance through gamified, bite-sized learning. This new collaboration expands that impact to the next generation of technicians.
According to RockED's latest industry insights, the technician shortage is not just a hiring problem-it's a readiness problem. This partnership closes that gap, preparing future techs for successful, rewarding careers.
About RockED
RockED is the premier people development platform for the automotive industry supporting the entire employee lifecycle from pre-hire and onboarding to upskilling and career transitions. With microlearning content, gamified delivery, and real-time feedback, RockED is educating the automotive workforce and solving the industry's greatest business challenges.
RockED: Develop people. Drive performance.
About WrenchWay
WrenchWay is an online community dedicated to promoting and improving careers in the automotive and diesel industry. We highlight the best shops to work at, connect shops with schools, and give technicians and industry professionals a voice.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Stephanie Woelfel
Head of Marketing RockED
...
239.287.7862
