Terrazero Unveils Voice‐Activated Guide“Gigi” For Intraverse Platform

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

TerraZero has introduced“Gigi”, a voice-activated AI assistant designed to guide users through its immersive 3D social gaming and brand-engagement platform, Intraverse. The assistant is available both on the website and within virtual environments, offering real-time audio guidance to facilitate exploration, creation, and interaction. This marks a key shift in user experience, integrating conversational AI with virtual exploration functionality.

Gigi enables users to ask questions aloud and receive spoken responses, helping them navigate virtual apartments, branded activations, and artist-led environments. The technology has been developed in partnership with AI infrastructure startup TheHallway Inc., leveraging a closed-source model trained specifically for Intraverse use cases. Its in-world presence permits seamless movement and customisation of environments guided by natural language prompts, enhancing accessibility across mobile, tablet and desktop platforms.

The AI guide reflects a wider strategic push by TerraZero, supported by parent company BIGG Digital Assets Inc., to deepen engagement and monetisation within the Metaverse. Commentators from TerraZero emphasise Gigi's role as an interface“for how we engage with the 3D web,” signalling a shift away from static environments toward dynamic, intuitive user experiences.

Over the past year, the company has progressed through closed and open beta stages, integrating e-commerce tools, virtual apartments, social chat functions and gaming interfaces. In March, the public beta launched following the“Great Online Sale”, a collaboration with Dubai's retail authority and SEED Group. More than 80 major brands participated, offering interactive shopping experiences within branded virtual stores and attracting thousands of users.

Following that event, TerraZero summarised the 2024 development roadmap, noting the rollout of game mechanics, artist to fan communication tools, scalable automation pipelines, and friend system features. The focus in 2025 now centres on public onboarding, brand and creator activations, and commercial growth.

Industry analysts say Gigi exemplifies a growing trend in virtual platforms that blend immersive 3D social spaces with AI-driven assistance. By providing voice-interaction capabilities, TerraZero reduces barriers for new users and offers a smoother onboarding process, especially in environments that can be complex and multifaceted.

Gigi's capabilities extend beyond simple navigation. Operators and content creators can query the AI assistant for advice on building activations and designing virtual environments. This can streamline the ideation process, reducing the need for manual setup or guidance from developers. TerraZero anticipates Gigi will evolve alongside the platform, adapting to new artist events, brand rollouts, and environmental controls.

Strategic partnerships position Intraverse for further innovation. The early integration of AI follows on from TerraZero's 2023 move to integrate Polygon's proof-of-stake blockchain, enabling minting of digital assets, fiat payments and KYC compliance. That announcement preceded brand activations including campaigns with Bebe Rexha, Warner Records and Fidelity International.

TerraZero's focus on accessible virtual commerce has previously led to a beta offering for an iGaming tech stack, employing iframe-linked casino-style games hosted by licensed operators, anchored within branded virtual spaces. The company plans further rollouts targeting entertainment, music, and branded events in 2025.

BIGG Digital Assets reported strategic achievements in February, highlighting TerraZero's completion of the 2024 roadmap and the initiation of a 2025 public rollout aimed at revenue growth through brand activations and enterprise engagement. The launch of Gigi appears aligned with this direction, adding a layer of AI enabling more intuitive user interaction and scalable creative potential.

Key voices within TerraZero underscore Gigi's significance. Brandon F. Johnson, President and COO, described the AI as representing“a new interface for how we engage with the 3D web”. Early reports suggest the in-world version helps users navigate with ease, creating a stepping stone toward richer interactive experiences.

TerraZero is encouraging brands, artists and creators to adopt the Intraverse platform, using Gigi to support ideation and rollouts. The company pitches the AI as both a user aid and a toolkit for commercial engagement-helping plan event spaces, virtual storefronts, and brand activations via natural language prompts.

As virtual spaces evolve from static exhibition environments to dynamic, voice-guided social platforms, TerraZero is positioning itself at the intersection of AI, gaming and e-commerce. Gigi marks a significant step in that evolution, enabling conversation, navigation and creative control within a 3D world. The technology also offers brands and creators a scalable way to co-create immersive experiences without requiring deep technical knowledge.

