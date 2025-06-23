NVBDC MVO Task Force Celebrates Its 5Th Anniversary: A National Movement For The Military Community

Keith King, Founder & CEO, National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC)

Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC

Lieutenant Colonel (Ret) Kathryn Poynton, Director, NVBDC MVO Task Force

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) proudly marks the 5th anniversary of its Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force, a groundbreaking initiative committed to creating meaningful economic pathways for veteran-owned businesses across the United States.Launched in 2020, the MVO Task Force was built on a bold vision: to unite military and veteran service organizations, associations, and nonprofits in support of NVBDC's core mission-certifying service-disabled and veteran-owned businesses (SD/VOBs) for inclusion in corporate and government supplier procurement programs.What began as a strategic partnership platform has grown into one of the most influential coalitions, now boasting more than 86 member organizations from coast to coast. This diverse and powerful alliance brings together veteran advocates, business leaders, and military voices dedicated to ensuring veteran entrepreneurs have the certification , tools, and access they need to thrive.At the helm of this growing movement is LTC (Ret) Kathryn Poynton, NVBDC Board Member and Director of the MVO Task Force. A 32-year veteran of the Army National Guard, Bronze Star recipient, and former National Events Director for Hiring Our Heroes, LTC Poynton has built a reputation for turning vision into action.“The success of the MVO Task Force is a testament to the strength of unity,” said LTC Poynton.“Our member organizations bring boots-on-the-ground insight and national influence, helping NVBDC expand our reach, amplify our impact, and empower veterans to succeed in business.”Under her leadership, the Task Force has grown into a mission-driven, results-oriented engine for veteran business advancement-actively shaping outreach strategies, building high-impact partnerships, and launching new programs to support veterans entering the corporate supply chain.Collaboration has been another hallmark of the Task Force's success. It has helped forge and strengthen national partnerships with key federal agencies such as the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM), and the International Trade Administration's Trade Promotion Arm, the U.S. Commercial Service and its VetsGoGlobal Program.To further elevate its members and maintain momentum, the Task Force introduced a monthly MVO Newsletter in 2024. This platform spotlights member organizations, shares veteran business success stories, promotes available resources, and provides critical updates on upcoming opportunities. It has quickly become an essential tool for visibility, collaboration, and engagement across the veteran business ecosystem.As the MVO Task Force celebrates five years of impact, its focus remains firmly on the future. The next phase of growth is centered on expanding access, deepening impact, and strengthening partnerships that uplift veteran entrepreneurs across every background and industry. Another major initiative involves enhancing global market access. The Task Force is working closely with federal agencies to provide certified veteran businesses with the education, resources, and connections needed to pursue international trade and export opportunities-opening new doors for growth and sustainability.Finally, the coalition continues to grow. With over 86 current members, the Task Force is actively welcoming new military and veteran service organizations, advocacy partners, and mission-aligned groups ready to contribute to this powerful movement. Together, these partnerships will help amplify the collective voice of the veteran business community.“The MVO Task Force represents the heart of our mission at NVBDC,” said Keith King, NVBDC Founder & CEO.“It's more than a coalition-it's a national movement grounded in collaboration and driven by purpose. We're proud to celebrate five years of meaningful progress and excited for the road ahead.”Brigadier General (Ret) Richard Miller, NVBDC President, added:“This Task Force has become one of our most powerful platforms for change. It unites those who've served with those who support, building a foundation for economic empowerment that strengthens our veterans and our nation.”The NVBDC MVO Task Force has emerged as a national model for what's possible when organizations unite behind a shared mission. As it moves into its sixth year, the Task Force extends an open invitation to new partners ready to help shape the future of veteran entrepreneurship.And don't forget to subscribe to the monthly MVO Task Force Newsletter , where we spotlight member organizations, share veteran success stories, and highlight upcoming events and resources that support our growing community of veteran-owned businesses.About the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC)NVBDC is the leading Veteran-owned business certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. It was established to provide a credible and reliable certification authority for Veteran-owned businesses of all sizes and across all industries. NVBDC ensures the existence of valid documentation for Veterans' status, ownership, and operational control, giving customers and clients peace of mind that they are working with a valid Veteran-owned business.Additional information can be found at nvbdc.About the NVBDC's Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task ForceNVBDC's MVO Task Force enables NVBDC to collaborate resources with task force partners to increase awareness and join together to establish a respected position in the industry supporting Veteran Business success. Additional information can be found at nvbdctaskforce.

Keith King, Founder & CEO

National Veteran Business Development Council

+1 313-446-6885

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.