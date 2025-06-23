Assam CM Meets UAE Ambassador, Holds Discussion On Strengthening Ties
Taking to X, Sarma wrote,“Had the pleasure to host H.E @aj_alshaali, the Ambassador of UAE to India at Lok Sewa Bhawan today.”
“UAE is keen to expand trade, boost connectivity and explore investment opportunities in Assam. We had a good discussion on how the North East could accelerate the close collaboration between our nations,” he said.
Abdulnasser Alshaali has visited Assam to explore opportunities for bilateral economic, trade and investment cooperation.
“Assam is a key gateway to Northeast India and offers immense potential for partnership with the UAE across a diverse range of sectors. It was a pleasure to exchange views with Hon. Chief Minister Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma on how we can work together to unlock this potential. The UAE is keen to expand its partnership with this critically important state and to support its ongoing development,” Ambassador Alshaali said.
Discussions covered India's development of the Jogighopa Multimodal Logistics Park, which integrates road, rail, and inland waterway transport. Both sides emphasised Assam's potential in enhancing regional and cross-border trade connectivity between the UAE, India, and the Southeast Asian region.
It was further noted that the UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) offers a robust platform for collaboration across priority sectors for Assam, including food processing, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, textiles, wellness, and handloom and handicrafts.
Since the signing of the CEPA on February 18, 2022, bilateral trade between the UAE and India has nearly doubled, from $43.3 billion in FY 2020-21 to $83.7 billion in FY 2023-24, driven by a significant expansion in non-oil trade, which reached $57.8 billion in FY 2023-24. These gains reflect the CEPA's success in diversifying the bilateral trade basket and advancing towards the bilateral non-oil trade target of $100 billion by 2030.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- Founders Of Layerzero, SEI, Selini Capital, And Plume Back Hyper-Personalized AI Crypto Discovery Engine
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- FBS Analysts Link Fed Signals To A Potential Crypto Comeback
CommentsNo comment