Dilip Doshi, Former India Left-Arm Spinner, Dies Aged 77
He is survived by his wife Kalindi, son Nayan, who played for Surrey and Saurashtra, and daughter Vishakha.
A spinner with classical action, Doshi has represented India in 33 Test matches and 15 One-day Internationals between 1979 and 1983.
Born on December 22, 1947, in Rajkot city in the erstwhile Rajkot State, Doshi made his India debut in his 30s, against Australia on September 11, 1979.
In 33 matches, he claimed 114 wickets at an average of 30.71, bagging five wickets in an innings on six occasions.
More to follow...
