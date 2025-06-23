Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dilip Doshi, Former India Left-Arm Spinner, Dies Aged 77


2025-06-23 02:15:14
(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) Dilip Doshi, the former Indian left-arm spinner, has reportedly passed away on Monday at the age of 77. According to multiple reports, he died of heart-related complications in London, where he had been residing for several decades. However, this disheartening news is yet to be officially confirmed by the family.

He is survived by his wife Kalindi, son Nayan, who played for Surrey and Saurashtra, and daughter Vishakha.

A spinner with classical action, Doshi has represented India in 33 Test matches and 15 One-day Internationals between 1979 and 1983.

Born on December 22, 1947, in Rajkot city in the erstwhile Rajkot State, Doshi made his India debut in his 30s, against Australia on September 11, 1979.

In 33 matches, he claimed 114 wickets at an average of 30.71, bagging five wickets in an innings on six occasions.

More to follow...

