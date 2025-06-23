EPFL Launches Digitised Version Of Battle Of Murten Panorama



MENAFN - Swissinfo) To mark the anniversary of the Battle of Murten on 22 June, 1476, the Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL) has launched a website that offers the public an immersive experience of the huge panorama painting of the historic battle. This content was published on June 23, 2025 - 10:18 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The EPFL's Laboratory for Experimental Museology has digitised the huge circular painting, made in 1893, which is currently not accessible to the public.

The EPFL says it is the largest image of a physical object ever created at ultra-high resolution. The online platform provides access to the primary sources. The terapixel panorama features videos, 3D objects, motion recordings and a dynamic soundscape.

