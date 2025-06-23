EPFL Launches Digitised Version Of Battle Of Murten Panorama
-
Deutsch
de
Das Panorama der Murtenschlacht ist digitalisiert
Original
Read more: Das Panorama der Murtenschlacht ist digitalisier
Русский
ru
Панорама битвы при Муртене доступна в цифровом формате
Read more: Панорама битвы при Муртене доступна в цифровом формат
The EPFL's Laboratory for Experimental Museology has digitised the huge circular painting, made in 1893, which is currently not accessible to the public.
The EPFL says it is the largest image of a physical object ever created at ultra-high resolution. The online platform provides access to the primary sources. The terapixel panorama features videos, 3D objects, motion recordings and a dynamic soundscape.More More Swiss to create world's biggest digitised artwork
This content was published on May 7, 2023 Researchers in Switzerland plan to digitise the monumental“Battle of Murten” historic painting and create an immersive 3D experience for the public.Read more: Swiss to create world's biggest digitised artwor
